Sidoti Increases RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target to $42.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Sidoti from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RICK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,999. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

