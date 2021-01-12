85,516 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,000. Dollar General makes up 3.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. 2,155,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.