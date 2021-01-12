Founders Capital Management Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. United Bank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 710.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $175.99. 8,305,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

