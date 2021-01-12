Analysts Set Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) PT at $3.42

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.
