First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

