Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 448,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 363,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. Research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,897,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

