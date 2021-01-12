Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $104.15. Approximately 3,969,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,103,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,531 shares of company stock valued at $46,267,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

