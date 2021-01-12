BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 7.1% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 4,945,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,150,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

