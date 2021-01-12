Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.44 million and $18.36 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

