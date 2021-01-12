Brokerages Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Target Price at $4.30

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. BidaskClub raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 1,080,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

