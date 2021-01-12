Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. 242,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,948. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.