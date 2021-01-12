Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 2,838,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

