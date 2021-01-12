McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFE. Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 1,259,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,693. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

