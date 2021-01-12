Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 486,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 1,442,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,375. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

