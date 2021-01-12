Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 601,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

