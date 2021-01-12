Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

