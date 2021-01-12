CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 1,924,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,863. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.