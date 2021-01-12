Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. 7,857,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

