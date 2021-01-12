QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QCOM stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. 4,216,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

