Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 8,035,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

