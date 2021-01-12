iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Lowered by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

IGOV remained flat at $$55.08 on Tuesday. 1,647,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,444. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

