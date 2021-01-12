iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,967,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. 3,294,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.