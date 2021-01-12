CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 140,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 141,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. Research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

