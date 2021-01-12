HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Up 5.8%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 352,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 433,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCHC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get HC2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.41.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. On average, analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 197,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HC2 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HC2 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.