HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading Up 5.8%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 2,073,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,225,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

