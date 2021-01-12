Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $28.74. 157,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 185,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

