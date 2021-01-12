U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 1,419,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,505,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $654.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

