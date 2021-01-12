Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Drops By 99.4%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inner Spirit stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 46,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 64 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

