Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Drops By 99.4%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inner Spirit stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 46,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Inner Spirit
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Inner Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inner Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.