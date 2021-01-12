Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. 1,826,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,453,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

The stock has a market cap of $715.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

