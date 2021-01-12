Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Trading Up 6.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 213,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 174,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.