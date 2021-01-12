Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Increases By 198.8%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 54,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

