Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. 119,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,983. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Globant by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

