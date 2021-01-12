-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Cronos Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 5,488,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

