Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mastermind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Mastermind stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

