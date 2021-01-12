Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $88.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. 112,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

