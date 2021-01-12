MktCoin (MLM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $214.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 77% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. MktCoin has a total market cap of $33,856.39 and $214.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063578 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064601 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

