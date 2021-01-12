Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.77. 2,037,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

