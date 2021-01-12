BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,220 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. 1,561,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

