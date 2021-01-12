BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,081. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

