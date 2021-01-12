Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,870,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

