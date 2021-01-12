Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. 1,477,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

