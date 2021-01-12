BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $422,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $200.54. 1,243,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

