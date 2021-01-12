BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,197,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,729,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,758,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. 1,197,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.