Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 168,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.