Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.13. 595,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

