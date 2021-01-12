Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,252,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

CRM traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. 10,689,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,412. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.