City Holding Co. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, hitting $276.33. 4,027,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.