4,260 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading on Tuesday. 1,512,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,675. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

