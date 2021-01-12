Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

