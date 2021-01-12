Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $761,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 3,314,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

