Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $761,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 3,314,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.